Gibson Dunn Disputes Lawyer Joins Akin Gump

By Irene Madongo (March 28, 2022, 4:48 PM BST) -- Akin Gump said on Monday that it has hired Graham Lovett from Gibson Dunn as partner in its Dubai office, as it looks to further invest in its international disputes business. Lovett's focus is on commercial litigation and international arbitration, and specializes in complex and sensitive disputes involving joint ventures, fraud and finance, the law firm said. The new recruit said Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP's international disputes and investigations teams, its client base and its commitment to continued growth in the United Arab Emirates and the wider Middle East, make the move an attractive proposition. Lovett, who joined on...

