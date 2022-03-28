3 Firms Behind Sarcos' $100M Robotics Co. Buy

By Emma Whitford (March 28, 2022, 4:14 PM EDT) -- Utah-based robot developer Sarcos said Monday that it plans to buy robotic-arm maker RE2 Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, in a $100 million cash and stock deal shaped by three law firms. Sarcos Robotics and Technology Corporation plans to pay $30 million in cash and $70 million in Sarcos common stock for RE2, according to a joint press release. The target company develops both autonomous and remotely operated robotic systems for industries including construction, aviation, medical and defense. Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati PC is advising Sarcos on the deal, while Blank Rome LLP and Cherin Law Offices PC are representing RE2....

