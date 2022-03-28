3 Firms Rep In Specialty Materials Makers' $3B Merger

By McCord Pagan (March 28, 2022, 4:20 PM EDT) -- Specialty materials manufacturers Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc. and Neenah Inc. said Monday they're merging to create a business with about $3 billion in revenue, in a deal guided by King & Spalding LLP, Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP and Cravath Swaine & Moore LLP. As part of the deal, Neenah investors will receive 1.358 shares of SWM for each one of their shares, and the combined company will be 58% owned by SWM shareholders and 42% owned by Neenah backers, according to a joint statement. SWM is guided by King & Spalding, while Neenah is represented by Bryan Cave and the independent...

