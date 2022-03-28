Judge Largely Axes $77M Tribal Hemp Seizure Suit

By Sarah Jarvis (March 28, 2022, 6:11 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has permanently dismissed most of an amended lawsuit accusing a Northern California county's officials of improperly seizing $77 million in hemp from a Native American company, letting just one claim for unlawful seizure stand. In a Friday order, U.S. District Judge Kimberly J. Mueller sided for the most part with San Joaquin County and tossed several claims brought by Free Spirit Organics, nearby American States University, its partner HRM Farms Inc. and Cannabis Science Inc. — a research and development company focused on using hemp or cannabis to treat diseases. Judge Mueller kept one claim that officials...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS