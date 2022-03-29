Spain Can't Get €291M Award To NextEra Units Nixed

By Caroline Simson (March 29, 2022, 11:03 PM EDT) -- Spain has lost its bid to set aside a €291 million ($322.6 million) arbitral award issued to Dutch subsidiaries of U.S.-based NextEra Energy Inc. after an international committee rejected a laundry list of grievances, including that the arbitrators had ignored an alleged underlying fraud. The NextEra units won the award in May 2019 after an international tribunal determined Spain had wrongly abolished economic incentives for renewable energy projects, which the NextEra units said they had relied upon when making their investment into a pair of solar power plants. The country argued in its application for annulment that the NextEra units should...

