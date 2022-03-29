Chancery Says 'My Unorthodox Life' Star Not CEO During Suit

By Jeff Montgomery (March 28, 2022, 7:28 PM EDT) -- A Delaware Chancery Court ruling has barred "My Unorthodox Life" star Julia Haart from acting in any formal capacity with the Elite World Group modeling agency or its holding company, pending resolution of a court battle with her husband over their rights and roles at the companies. Vice Chancellor Morgan T. Zurn, in an order released Friday, shut down for now Haart's claim to that she is CEO of Elite World. But the court also ruled that no party in authority at either entity can take any action "outside of the ordinary course of business" without the written consent of Haart...

