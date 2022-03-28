Attys from Two Firms To Co-Lead CPAP Cleaner MDL

By P.J. D'Annunzio (March 28, 2022, 4:24 PM EDT) -- Attorneys from Sharp Law LLP and Mason LLP are set to co-lead multidistrict litigation over the alleged false marketing of cleaners for CPAP breathing machines, a Pennsylvania federal judge ordered. On Friday, U.S. District Judge Joy Flowers Conti selected Ruth Anne French-Hodson of Sharp Law and Gary E. Mason of Mason LLP to helm the plaintiffs' end of the SoClean marketing MDL out of the five applicants vying for the position. Judge Conti also oversees the MDL over Koninklijke Philips NV's allegedly defective breathing machines in the event the cases present overlapping issues involving the machines and cleaning products. Judge Conti...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS