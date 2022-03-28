Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Attys from Two Firms To Co-Lead CPAP Cleaner MDL

By P.J. D'Annunzio (March 28, 2022, 4:24 PM EDT) -- Attorneys from Sharp Law LLP and Mason LLP are set to co-lead multidistrict litigation over the alleged false marketing of cleaners for CPAP breathing machines, a Pennsylvania federal judge ordered.

On Friday, U.S. District Judge Joy Flowers Conti selected Ruth Anne French-Hodson of Sharp Law and Gary E. Mason of Mason LLP to helm the plaintiffs' end of the SoClean marketing MDL out of the five applicants vying for the position. Judge Conti also oversees the MDL over Koninklijke Philips NV's allegedly defective breathing machines in the event the cases present overlapping issues involving the machines and cleaning products.

