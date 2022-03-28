Urban Logistics REIT Drops £72M On Real Estate Portfolio

By Andrew McIntyre (March 28, 2022, 2:44 PM EDT) -- Urban Logistics has picked up a portfolio of logistics properties for roughly £72 million ($94.3 million), according to an announcement Monday from the U.K. real estate investment trust. Urban Logistics REIT PLC said it picked up four properties located in various markets across the U.K., including London. The London asset marks the REIT's maiden entry into that market, Urban Logistics said. The REIT did not disclose sell-side information. "We are pleased to acquire our first property in central London on a long lease at 4.2% [Net Income Yield] and with an excellent tenant in place," Richard Moffitt, CEO of Urban Logistics,...

