UK Top Court To Hear Online News VAT Dispute

By Dylan Moroses (March 28, 2022, 4:02 PM EDT) -- The U.K. Supreme Court will consider whether the digital editions of The Times, Sunday Times and The Sun newspapers qualify for a zero-rated valued-added tax, according to a list of appeals published Monday. The parent company of those publications, News U.K., has argued that the digital versions of its newspapers should qualify for a zero VAT rate, while the government contests they cannot, an issue that several lower courts have issued opposing judgments on. The U.K. Supreme Court permitted the appeal Feb. 23, according to the list Monday. The litigation deals with VAT periods between September 2010 and June 2014, and...

