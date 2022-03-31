Real Estate Lawyers On The Move

By Andrew McIntyre (March 31, 2022, 2:15 PM EDT) -- Alison Weinberg-Fahey Alison Weinberg-Fahey has joined the Los Angeles office of Greenberg Traurig LLP as a shareholder. Weinberg-Fahey decamps Manatt Phelps & Phillips LLP to join Greenberg Traurig, where she will work on a variety of transactional, leasing, financing and development matters. Weinberg-Fahey has expertise representing hospital systems and also working on renewable energy projects. Heidi Azulay Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP has hired a new partner for its office in Chicago. Heidi Azulay leaves DLA Piper to join Bryan Cave and brings to the table a particular expertise in the "proptech" sector, which focuses on the integration of technology and...

