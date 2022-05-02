Real Estate Lawyers On The Move

By Andrew McIntyre (May 2, 2022, 4:57 PM EDT) -- Kimberlie Pearlman DLA Piper has hired a new partner for its office in Chicago. Kimberlie Pearlman joins the firm, and brings with her a broad real estate background, with experience working on office, retail, multifamily, hotel, industrial and medical office deals. Scott Weisenberg Scott Weisenberg has joined the Chicago office of FisherBroyles LLP as a partner. Weisenberg leaves the Selig Law Firm to join FisherBroyles, where he'll handle a variety of purchase and sale, leasing, financing and development matters. Deborah Dorio Deborah Dorio has joined Gfeller Laurie LLP as a partner in the firm's Farmington, Connecticut, office. Dorio counsels lenders on...

