Biden Budget Provides Billions For Clean Energy

By Keith Goldberg (March 28, 2022, 6:53 PM EDT) -- President Joe Biden's proposed $5.8 trillion budget for the 2023 fiscal year released Monday would shovel tens of billions of dollars into combating climate change and encouraging clean energy development both in the U.S. and abroad. The White House said Biden's proposed budget dedicates nearly $50 billion to climate change and clean energy, spread across dozens of federal agencies. It also asks Congress to authorize $11 billion in U.S. aid for financing international clean energy and climate adaptation projects, including nearly $5 billion for clean energy projects and climate adaptation and mitigation projects in developing countries. At the United Nations General...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS