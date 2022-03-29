Smartsheet Investors Seek Final OK For $26.2M Deal

By Sarah Jarvis (March 29, 2022, 7:52 PM EDT) -- A proposed class of investors who claim Insight Ventures Partners VII LP and affiliated entities omitted information about software company Smartsheet Inc.'s plans to go public before purchasing the investors' shares of that company has urged a Washington federal court to give its final approval to a $26.2 million deal to end their securities suit. The proposed class — led by investors Patrick Colacurcio, James McMurchie and Maris and David Hanson — sold their stock in Smartsheet as part of a 2017 tender offer by Insight, which they alleged withheld "material, nonpublic information in its possession" about Smartsheet's forthcoming plans for...

