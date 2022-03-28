Canada Chooses F-35 For $15B Fighter Jet Program

By Daniel Wilson (March 28, 2022, 3:56 PM EDT) -- The Canadian government said Monday it has chosen Lockheed Martin Corp.'s F-35 as its preferred choice for its up to $15.2 billion fighter jet program, its largest Air Force procurement in decades. Pending successful final negotiations, Lockheed will supply 88 jets under the Future Fighter Capability Project program, Canadian Minister of Public Services and Procurement Filomena Tassi and Minister of National Defense Anita Anand announced. The F-35 was chosen over Saab AB's JAS 39 Gripen. "It is the most significant investment in the [Royal Canadian Air Force] in more than 30 years," Tassi said in a call with reporters. "And it...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS