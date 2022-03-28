Mass. Judge Resigns After Sanction For Alleged Grope

By Brian Dowling (March 28, 2022, 2:30 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts state judge stepped down on Monday rather than face possible removal proceedings for allegedly groping a court employee and then lying about it to his superiors. Associate Justice Paul M. Sushchyk of the Probate and Family Court sent his resignation to Gov. Charlie Baker on Monday, less than a week after justices on the Bay State's high court credited the groping claims. "Please be advised that, effective March 28, 2022, I hereby resign my office as an Associate Justice of the Probate and Family Court," Sushchyk wrote in his letter, which was released by the governor's office. The Supreme...

