Biden's 2023 Budget Seeks An Extra $1B For Indian Affairs

By Joyce Hanson (March 29, 2022, 5:03 PM EDT) -- The Biden administration has unveiled a $5.8 trillion fiscal 2023 budget that includes a proposed $4.5 billion of investments for Native American tribes, saying an increase of $1 billion from 2022's funding level reflects its commitment to strengthening the nation-to-nation relationship with tribes. The U.S. Department of the Interior said Monday that the administration's $4.5 billion request for Indian Affairs programs, which tops the fiscal 2022 level that ends on Sept. 30, includes $2.8 billion for the Bureau of Indian Affairs, $562.1 million for public safety and justice operations, $16.5 million to address the crisis of missing and murdered Indigenous people, and...

