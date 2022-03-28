Ex-Informant Loses Contempt Bid Against SEC Over Fla. Suit

By Bill Wichert (March 28, 2022, 7:07 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge on Monday shot down a former government informant's bid to hold the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in contempt for filing a Florida action against him, finding that the suit was not off-limits after a related Garden State case was dismissed. U.S. District Judge Brian R. Martinotti accepted a magistrate judge's recommendation to deny Guy Gentile's motion over his claim that the filing of the March 2021 Florida suit violated a Sept. 29, 2020, order, which said the SEC's amended complaint against him in New Jersey would be dismissed with prejudice if a revised suit was...

