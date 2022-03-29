DC Circ. Tosses Challenge To FERC Security Upgrades Ruling

By Clark Mindock (March 28, 2022, 7:09 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit on Monday declined to take up a challenge to a Federal Energy Regulatory Commission rule that left most security mitigation responsibilities up to project owners, after finding grid operators and others lack standing. The court said the challengers to the rule — a group that included regional grid operators like PJM Interconnection LLC and government rate authorities, among others — had failed to show "self-evident" injuries they would sustain from the FERC rule, and therefore couldn't challenge it without submitting further evidence. The rule itself largely leaves decisions around transmission project upgrades to the owners of that transmission...

