FCC Seeks $16M Budget Increase, Staff Expansion

By Nadia Dreid (March 28, 2022, 8:21 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission has big plans for bridging the digital divide this year, and it told Congress on Monday that it's going to need a $16 million bump in its budget to make that happen, including funds for an additional 126 staff members. The agency unveiled its 2023 fiscal year budget request Monday, which seeks 4.3% more money than Congress gave it last year for an overall appropriated budget of $390,192,000 in addition to the funds the FCC collects through regulatory fees. In the 50-page "budget-in-brief," the FCC said the bump in staff up to 1,600 full-time employees is necessary...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS