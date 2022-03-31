Gensler Says Climate Rule Part Of SEC's Disclosure Mandate

By Al Barbarino (March 31, 2022, 3:57 PM EDT) -- The chair of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday cited the agency's mandate to ensure accurate disclosures as the basis for a new proposal that would require more standardized climate risk-related reporting from public companies. In a webcast hosted by Duke University, SEC Chair Gary Gensler pointed to the SEC's decades-old mandate, stretching back to the agency's birth in 1934, as a "disclosure-based" regulator. Gensler stressed that it's not the SEC's job to mandate environmental policies at companies, but to ensure that companies accurately disclose the impacts of climate-related risks on their business operations, and that their climate-related pledges...

