Biden Proposes Increasing USPTO Budget To $4.25B

By Ryan Davis (March 28, 2022, 7:31 PM EDT) -- President Joe Biden's proposed budget for the 2023 fiscal year released Monday includes $4.25 billion in spending authority for the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, an increase of $195 million over current funding levels. The spending plan for the 2022 fiscal year, which ends in September, was signed into law by Biden earlier this month and set the USPTO's budget at $4.058 billion. The higher amount proposed Monday for next year reflects an anticipated increase in the agency's fee collections. The USPTO is funded entirely by the fees it collects, and does not receive any taxpayer money. Each year, the budget...

