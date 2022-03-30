Stroock Adds Patent Litigation Co-Chair From Arnold & Porter

By Adrian Cruz (March 30, 2022, 4:23 PM EDT) -- Stroock & Stroock & Lavan LLP has announced that it hired a New York-based patent litigation attorney with more than 25 years experience with Arnold & Porter as an intellectual property partner and patent litigation group co-chair. David Barr joined Stroock on Monday after 26 years with Arnold & Porter and legacy firm Kaye Scholer LLP. He told Law360 on Wednesday that he chose to join the firm because it presented him with the opportunity to help build out its intellectual property practice as a leader, and because it gave him more flexible options in terms of client work than he...

