Biden Floats $2.6B Boost In Justice Department Funding

By Jack Queen (March 28, 2022, 7:00 PM EDT) -- President Joe Biden on Monday released a $37.65 billion budget for the U.S. Department of Justice, a nearly $3 billion increase over the previous year as the administration looks to get tough on crime and counter mounting cyber threats. The proposal includes more than $20 billion to beef up U.S. attorney's offices, the FBI and other law enforcement agencies to tackle violent crime, cybercrime, hate crimes, terrorism, espionage and potential use of weapons of mass destruction, the department said in a press release. "The president's budget would enable the Justice Department to carry out our mission of upholding the rule of...

