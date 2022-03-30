FCC Partners With More States, DC On Robocall Enforcement

By Humberto J. Rocha (March 30, 2022, 7:56 PM EDT) -- The number of states that have partnered with the Federal Communications Commission to investigate robocalls throughout the country has grown to 22, after seven more attorneys general joined the list. The FCC announced Monday that the attorneys general of Connecticut, Idaho, Kentucky, Minnesota, New Jersey, Wyoming and the District of Columbia were linking with them in a joint effort to analyze and collect information on robocall scam campaigns. "The FCC and these state leaders share a common enemy: robocall scammers targeting consumers and businesses around the country," FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said. "My team's commitment to protecting consumers fits hand in...

