Ala. Building Owner Hits State Farm With $1.2M Appraisal Suit

By Eli Flesch (March 28, 2022, 8:21 PM EDT) -- The owner of a commercial building in Alabama sued State Farm on Monday to force the insurance company to assess and fully cover more than $1 million of water damage at the building. Greater Alabama LLC said State Farm was skirting its responsibility to cover at least $1.2 million for damage the building sustained in April last year when a water supply line broke, causing water to flow downward five stories and cause extensive damage. The Greater Alabama policy has a limit of $6.2 million, according to court documents. Despite giving proper notice, Greater Alabama said it was stymied in its...

