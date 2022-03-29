Warhol Case Appeal Reignites Fair Use Debate After Google

By Tiffany Hu (March 28, 2022, 10:33 PM EDT) -- A copyright dispute over the late artist Andy Warhol's prints of the music icon Prince was picked up by the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday, and attorneys say the case offers the justices a chance to clarify the fair use test after their Google v. Oracle ruling last year. The high court on Monday agreed to review a Second Circuit decision that Warhol's work was not a "transformative" fair use of a copyrighted photograph of Prince by photographer Lynn Goldsmith, overturning a lower court judge who had declared Warhol's works a legal fair use. Warhol's work retained the "essential elements of...

