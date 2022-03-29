Texas Court Skeptical Recruiter Has $1.2M Claim Against Attys

By Michelle Casady (March 29, 2022, 6:45 PM EDT) -- A Texas appellate justice expressed skepticism during oral arguments Tuesday that a valid contract existed that would allow revival of a headhunter's $1.2 million breach of contract claim against two Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton LLP attorneys. First Court of Appeals Chief Justice Sherry Radack addressed counsel for legal recruiting firm USPLS LC, Ross Spence of Spence Desenberg & Lee PLLC, before he even began his arguments. Even if the court were to assume there was a valid contract, "which I'm not sure there is," she said, she wanted him to explain how his client had "performed" under the contract. Spence said...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS