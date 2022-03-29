Latham Adds Ex-Orrick Partner In DC

By Jack Rodgers (March 29, 2022, 11:22 AM EDT) -- Latham & Watkins LLP has added a former Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP partner to its Washington, D.C., office, whose practice will focus on financial, corporate and regulatory law, the firm said Monday. Parag Patel joins the firm's emerging companies, financial institutions and financial technology industry groups as a partner, the firm said. Patel also will assist with Latham's corporate department as a member, with his practice mostly focusing on emerging payment and financial technology and the surrounding regulatory issues. Along with that work, Patel also offers legal advice to non-bank lenders, banks and technology companies on transformative financial technology regulations...

