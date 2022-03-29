6 Key Issues From Foreign Discovery Argument At High Court

By Kate Shih and Nicholas Caluda (March 29, 2022, 1:33 PM EDT) -- Title 28 of the U.S. Code, Section 1782 permits federal district courts to issue subpoenas for documents or depositions "for use in a proceeding in a foreign or international tribunal." Last week, the U.S. Supreme Court heard argument on whether foreign or international arbitrations qualify as "tribunals" within the statute's ambit. The issue is the subject of a circuit split, with the U.S. Courts of Appeals for the Second, Fifth and Seventh Circuits holding that Section 1782 is available only in foreign proceedings that are "state-sponsored," "governmental" or "quasi-governmental in nature," and the U.S. Courts of Appeals for the Fourth and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS