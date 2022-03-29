SEC Accuses Twilio Software Engineers Of Insider Trading

By Hailey Konnath (March 28, 2022, 9:22 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday unveiled insider trading charges against a trio of software engineers at Twilio Inc., claiming that the employees, family members and friends came away with more than $1 million in collective profits in the alleged scheme. Hari Sure, Lokesh Lagudu and Chotu Pulagam were friends and colleagues at the San Francisco-based cloud computing communications company, where they had access to various databases pertaining to the company's revenue reporting, according to the SEC's complaint filed in California federal court. Around March 2020, they learned through those channels that Twilio's customers had upped their usage of cloud communications during the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS