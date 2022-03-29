Cape Cod Baseball League Sues Vendor Over Knockoff Merch

By Chris Villani (March 29, 2022, 12:25 PM EDT) -- The iconic Cape Cod Baseball League, a summer baseball league known for featuring future pro stars, hit a popular local clothing retailer with a trademark infringement suit in Massachusetts federal court Monday over alleged ripoff merchandise. The CCBL claims CuffyCO Inc., through its Cuffy's clothing store, has been selling products with the baseball league's trademark despite having been warned to stop. The league said it reached out to Cuffy's in February to warn it not to sell trademarked clothing or items that resemble official Cape League apparel, but received no response. "Cuffy's use of a confusingly similar imitation of CCBL's trademarks...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS