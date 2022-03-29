Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Honduran Migrant's Rape Case Against ICE Agent Too Late

By Grace Dixon (March 29, 2022, 8:16 PM EDT) -- A Connecticut federal judge dismissed a Honduran immigrant's claims that an Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer raped and blackmailed her with the threat of deportation for seven years, finding that her claims are all time-barred.

Judge Sarah A.L. Merriam granted summary judgment Monday to the federal government and retired ICE officer Wilfredo Rodriguez on tort, negligence, and Fourth and Fifth Amendment claims lodged by a migrant using the pseudonym Jane Doe.

Though the sexual assaults allegedly continued until 2014, Doe didn't report the alleged assaults until 2018 and failed to justify why the statute of limitations should be tolled in her...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!