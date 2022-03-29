Honduran Migrant's Rape Case Against ICE Agent Too Late

By Grace Dixon (March 29, 2022, 8:16 PM EDT) -- A Connecticut federal judge dismissed a Honduran immigrant's claims that an Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer raped and blackmailed her with the threat of deportation for seven years, finding that her claims are all time-barred. Judge Sarah A.L. Merriam granted summary judgment Monday to the federal government and retired ICE officer Wilfredo Rodriguez on tort, negligence, and Fourth and Fifth Amendment claims lodged by a migrant using the pseudonym Jane Doe. Though the sexual assaults allegedly continued until 2014, Doe didn't report the alleged assaults until 2018 and failed to justify why the statute of limitations should be tolled in her...

