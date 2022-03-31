4 Takeaways From Pa. Draft Environmental Justice Policy

By Sean O'Neill, John Dixon and Andy Bockis (March 31, 2022, 5:50 PM EDT) -- The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection is the agency that is responsible for issuing environmental permits within the state. Its permitting authority affects most development in Pennsylvania, ranging from residential and commercial construction projects, to oil and gas development and pipelines, to renewable energy projects. On March 11, PADEP proposed major revisions to its environmental justice policy. The draft policy seeks to provide minority and low-income communities a greater opportunity to participate in environmental permitting decisions. The draft policy would prioritize environmental justice considerations when it comes to PADEP's implementation and enforcement of environmental laws, which the draft policy defines as...

