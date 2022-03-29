Behavioral Health Centers Can't Duck Patients' Abuse Suits

By Matthew Santoni (March 29, 2022, 3:37 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge will allow two lawsuits over alleged abuse at the Devereux Foundation's behavioral health facilities across the country to move toward discovery, after denying most of Devereux's motions to dismiss the cases. U.S. District Judge Anita B. Brody said Monday that a few parts of the two related suits would be trimmed, such as one "Jane Doe" whose claims were barred by the statute of limitations, and claims that Pennsylvania-based Devereux was directly liable for staff who allegedly physically and verbally abused patients. The rest of the motions to dismiss were denied with the caveat that their arguments...

