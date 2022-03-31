Oil Co. Exec Joins Dykema's New Houston Office

By Jessica Corso (March 31, 2022, 3:48 PM EDT) -- The former associate general counsel of Callon Petroleum Co. has joined Dykema Gossett PLLC's recently opened Houston office as senior counsel, the firm announced this week. Michael Kennington has joined Dykema's commercial litigation practice group, the firm announced Monday. He previously worked in-house for 12 years, first at Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. and later at Callon when the two companies merged in 2019. Dykema said that Kennington played a leading role in the all-stock merger, which was estimated to be worth about $750 million. The firm said he also helped resolve more than 40 lawsuits during his time with the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS