Seyfarth Adds 2 Partners In New York, Another In DC

By Jack Rodgers (April 1, 2022, 4:31 PM EDT) -- Seyfarth Shaw LLP has added to its labor and employment department in both New York and Washington, D.C., while additionally beefing up its New York real estate practice with another partner, the firm recently announced. Jacob Cherry joins the firm's New York labor and employment group, while Christy Kiely will join the firm's Washington, D.C., labor and employment group, the firm said. Kiely will additionally join Seyfarth's people analytics group, with Seth Liebenstein adding to the firm's New York real estate practice. The firm additionally noted that Andrea Davis, who worked as an Ogletree Deakins Nash Smoak & Stewart PC immigration...

