Tennis Pro Says USTA Didn't Protect Her From Coach

By Lauren Berg (March 29, 2022, 12:02 AM EDT) -- Professional tennis player Kylie McKenzie claims the United States Tennis Association didn't protect her from a coach who had a history of sexually assaulting one of the organization's employees, according to a lawsuit filed Monday in Florida federal court. McKenzie, 23, said the USTA failed to protect her and put her in the crosshairs of a coach who went on to harass and grope her under the guise of helping her advance in her promising tennis career. The USTA "had a duty of care to [McKenzie], as well as to other athletes, to prohibit [the coach] from privately interacting with [McKenzie]...

