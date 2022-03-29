Fla. Public Defender Asks 11th Circ. To End Atty's Firing Case

By Rosie Manins (March 29, 2022, 3:56 PM EDT) -- A Florida public defender's office has asked the Eleventh Circuit to uphold a lower court's ruling that ended a former assistant public defender's wrongful termination case over comments she made about her boss and the office during a podcast. The Broward County Public Defender's Office and former Broward County Public Defender Howard Finkelstein said in their brief to the appellate court on Monday that Ruby Green's podcast comments, which got her fired in August 2020, were not constitutionally protected speech. They also sought affirmance of a Florida district court's order granting them summary judgment, on the basis that Finkelstein has qualified...

