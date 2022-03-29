Nixon Peabody Nabs Four-Atty Epstein Becker Team In LA

By James Mills (March 29, 2022, 4:36 PM EDT) -- Nixon Peabody LLP continues expanding its Los Angeles office by nabbing a four-person Epstein Becker Green litigation team as partners, the firm announced Monday The new partners are labor and employment attorneys Richard J. Frey, Robert H. Pepple and David M. Prager plus complex disputes attorney Carlos Becerra. All four partners spent four years at Epstein Becker, but three of the four were also at Venable LLP before joining Epstein Baker. Frey created the team while at Venable and served as the team leader for their move to Nixon Peabody. He told Law360 Pulse that Nixon Peabody seemed like a good...

