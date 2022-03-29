Fla. High Court Suspends Patent Attorney For 3 Years

By Nathan Hale (March 29, 2022, 4:23 PM EDT) -- The Florida Supreme Court has handed down a three-year suspension to a South Florida patent attorney whom the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office previously disciplined for mishandling and abandoning a client's patent application. In a two-page opinion issued Monday, the state's highest court said that it approved of a court-appointed referee's recommendations that John H. Faro, who runs intellectual property firm Faro & Associates in Miami, Boca Raton and Naples, Florida, should be suspended for three years for failing to properly represent health technology company EPRT Technologies Inc. in its application for a patent before the USPTO. The court also entered...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS