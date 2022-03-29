Data Co. Nielsen Inks $16B Go-Private Deal Led By 7 Firms

By Benjamin Horney (March 29, 2022, 8:30 AM EDT) -- Data analytics giant Nielsen will be taken private by a group led by an affiliate of Elliott Investment Management and Brookfield Business Partners in a deal carrying an enterprise value of $16 billion that was put together by seven law firms, the companies said Tuesday. Under the terms of the transaction, a consortium led by Elliott affiliate Evergreen Coast Capital Corp. and Brookfield Business Partners LP will buy Nielsen Holdings PLC for $28 per share in cash, according to a statement. That is equivalent to a 60% premium over Nielsen's unaffected stock price as of March 11, which is the last...

