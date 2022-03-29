FedEx Asks 11th Circ. To Affirm Toss Of Ex-Driver's Bias Suit

By Kelcey Caulder (March 29, 2022, 6:07 PM EDT) -- FedEx asked the Eleventh Circuit on Monday to affirm a lower court's decision to throw out the suit of a former driver who claimed he, a "white Hispanic," was fired in retaliation for filing an internal race discrimination complaint. In its brief, Federal Express Corp. said a Florida trial court rightly ended Juan Reyes' suit because he was actually fired for falsifying his timecard, trying to cover up the falsification and for riding as an unauthorized passenger in a company vehicle — the report of which prompted an investigation that the company says uncovered numerous violations of company policy. Though fellow...

