NJ Justices Seem Likely To Let Pipeline Co. Into Enviro Fray

By Bill Wichert (March 29, 2022, 6:29 PM EDT) -- The New Jersey Supreme Court seemed inclined Tuesday to let Tennessee Gas Pipeline Co. take part in an appeal from environmental groups challenging its state-approved exemption for performing work in the Highlands Preservation Area as part of a roughly $246 million upgrade project, saying the business has significant interests at stake. The justices lent support to the company's bid to overturn state appellate orders denying its motions to intervene in the appeal of the state Department of Environmental Protection's approval of an exemption from Highlands regulations in connection with its plans to build a compressor station in West Milford, New Jersey....

