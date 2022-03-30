Legal Head Of Medical Association Bows Out After 4 Decades

By Adam Lidgett (March 30, 2022, 6:04 PM EDT) -- The Texas Medical Association's longtime head of legal is set to retire from the nonprofit, telling Law360 on Wednesday that he is moving to private practice. Donald Wilcox will leave TMA at the tail end of June, the organization said in a March 25 announcement, and will be replaced by Kelly M. Walla, who has been the group's deputy general counsel. Wilcox said when he retires from TMA in June, he will have been with the association for more than 42 years, and that he will be 79 years old. "I have a good deputy who really knows what she's doing,...

