Cohen Seglias Adds Construction Partner In Newark

By Nick Muscavage (March 29, 2022, 1:41 PM EDT) -- Cohen Seglias Pallas Greenhall & Furman PC has recently added former McElroy Deutsch Mulvaney & Carpenter LLP attorney Craig Parker as a partner in its construction group in Newark, New Jersey. Parker, who worked at McElroy Deutsch for nearly 17 years, having most recently served as a partner at the Morristown, New Jersey-based firm, said he decided to make the switch to Cohen Seglias to strengthen his construction practice. The firm announced his addition Monday. Cohen Seglias is an "unbelievably collegial workplace" that leverages marketing to bolster an attorney's practice and "to expand that practice," he told Law360 Pulse on Tuesday....

