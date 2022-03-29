Intuit GC Says Company Will Fight FTC Complaint Over Ads

By Sue Reisinger (March 29, 2022, 4:22 PM EDT) -- With tax season upon us, the Federal Trade Commission is taking action against Intuit Inc., the maker of the popular TurboTax tax filing software, over its ads that pitch "free" tax filing. But Intuit general counsel Kerry McLean has fired back that the company will vigorously challenge the FTC. The agency issued an administrative complaint against the company Monday, claiming it deceived consumers with ads for free tax filing that the FTC says millions of consumers could not use. The agency also filed, in U.S. District Court in Northern California, for an immediate temporary restraining order "to prevent ongoing harm to...

