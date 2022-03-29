Bratz Dolls Maker Drops 9th Circ. Virus Coverage Appeal

By Ben Zigterman (March 29, 2022, 1:51 PM EDT) -- The maker of Bratz Dolls and other toys agreed to drop its appeal for COVID-19 coverage against a Factory Mutual unit after the California Supreme Court declined to take up the issue in another suit brought by a hotel. Toymaker MGA Entertainment Inc. had been hoping the state's highest court would take up the appeal from the hotel and issue a ruling different from the Ninth Circuit's decision for California policyholders, according to court documents. But with the California Supreme Court's decision earlier this month not to hear the case, MGA filed a request Monday to dismiss its appeal agreed to...

