JPMorgan Can't Exit $71M Texas Storm Force Majeure Fight

By Katie Buehler (March 29, 2022, 4:00 PM EDT) -- JPMorgan Chase Bank NA should not be able to exit a $71 million dispute with a Texas wind farm over whether February 2021's deadly winter storm constitutes a force majeure event, a federal judge has recommended, finding it's too early to rule on that issue. U.S. Magistrate Judge Lee Ann Reno on Monday issued an 11-page report recommending U.S. District Judge Barbara M.G. Lynn deny the bank's motion for judgment on the pleadings, holding the court cannot yet determine whether wind farm Canadian Breaks LLC was prevented by the winter storm, unofficially named Winter Storm Uri, from meeting its contractual obligations....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS