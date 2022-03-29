House Passes Retirement Bill As Senate Drafts Legislation

By Kellie Mejdrich (March 29, 2022, 7:57 PM EDT) -- The House of Representatives on Tuesday passed, by a 414-5 vote, a retirement overhaul bill that would expand automatic enrollment in 401(k) plans and make it easier for small businesses to sponsor a savings plan for their employees. Lawmakers heralded the bill, H.R. 2954, as a major expansion of 401(k) access that builds on a project started in 2019 with the passage of the original SECURE Act improving American workers' retirement savings. Called the SECURE Act 2.0, the bill passed the House Ways and Means Committee on May 5. House Ways and Means Chairman Richard Neal, D-Mass., said in floor remarks that...

