Cargo Equipment Cos. Abandon Merger

By Bryan Koenig (March 29, 2022, 12:09 PM EDT) -- Finnish cargo handling equipment outfits Cargotec Corp. and Konecranes PLC announced Tuesday that they were abandoning their proposed $5 billion merger in the face of a same-day U.K. antitrust order blocking the transaction. Cargo containers sit at the Port of Los Angeles in October 2021. On Tuesday, Finnish cargo handling equipment companies Cargotec and Konecranes said they were abandoning their proposed $5 billion merger. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu) The companies attributed the abandonment entirely to the U.K.'s Competition & Markets Authority order, which the agency said was needed to protect "the supply of a wide range of container handling equipment products,"...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS